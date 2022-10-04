On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines conduct bilateral exercise with Japan and the Philippines during Resolute Dragon 22, U.S. Marine squadrons conduct AIM-9X missile live fire in Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 concluded their deployment with a 6,100 mile transpacific flight from Australia to Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 00:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70693
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109249501.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 4, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
