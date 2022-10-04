Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 4, 2022

    JAPAN

    10.03.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines conduct bilateral exercise with Japan and the Philippines during Resolute Dragon 22, U.S. Marine squadrons conduct AIM-9X missile live fire in Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 concluded their deployment with a 6,100 mile transpacific flight from Australia to Hawaii.

    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

