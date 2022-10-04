Pacific Pulse: October 4, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marines conduct bilateral exercise with Japan and the Philippines during Resolute Dragon 22, U.S. Marine squadrons conduct AIM-9X missile live fire in Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 concluded their deployment with a 6,100 mile transpacific flight from Australia to Hawaii.