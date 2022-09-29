Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On Sept. 29, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, made the decision to activate the installation's 24-hour Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast Molly and Kevin sit down for with Beau Bradley from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security during their overnight shift in the EOC to learn why this type of operation is such an essential part of keeping our community safe and informed during events such as severe weather and emergencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 21:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70691
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109247887.mp3
    Length: 00:10:48
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Severe Weather
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Hurricane Ian
    Tropical Storm Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT