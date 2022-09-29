On Sept. 29, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, made the decision to activate the installation's 24-hour Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast Molly and Kevin sit down for with Beau Bradley from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security during their overnight shift in the EOC to learn why this type of operation is such an essential part of keeping our community safe and informed during events such as severe weather and emergencies.
