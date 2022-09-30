Chevrons - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

On this episode of Chevrons we present a roundtable discussion that occurred on our other podcast, The Seagull. The conversation revolved around how we connect with one another, how we support each other and what we do to strengthen the culture here at our wing. It was a good conversation and we felt it important to share with you, our Chevrons audience - so stay tuned and have a listen - we’ll be back again next month with more great guests!
