    Chevrons - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of Chevrons we present a roundtable discussion that occurred on our other podcast, The Seagull. The conversation revolved around how we connect with one another, how we support each other and what we do to strengthen the culture here at our wing. It was a good conversation and we felt it important to share with you, our Chevrons audience - so stay tuned and have a listen - we’ll be back again next month with more great guests!

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

