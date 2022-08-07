Outdoor Rec's Wingman Wednesdays Spot

A :15 spot for Ramstein Outdoor Recreation's Climbing Wall and their Wingman Wednesdays discount. Open weekdays from 7:30 - 6:00, all active duty military members receive a discounted rate on Wingman Wednesday. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70686
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109245913.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
