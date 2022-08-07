Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outdoor Rec's Wingman Wednesdays Spot

    Outdoor Rec's Wingman Wednesdays Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :15 spot for Ramstein Outdoor Recreation's Climbing Wall and their Wingman Wednesdays discount. Open weekdays from 7:30 - 6:00, all active duty military members receive a discounted rate on Wingman Wednesday. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70686
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109245913.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Commercial
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Rec's Wingman Wednesdays Spot, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Climbing Wall
    Ramstein
    KMC
    AFN-E
    86 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT