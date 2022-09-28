Spectrum of resilience news audio

Gen. Charles Brown, Chief of staff of the air force, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass introduced the Spectrum of Resilience. This is an official paper and reminder that connection as an Air Force and Military family is one of the multiple ways we can strive for resilience. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)