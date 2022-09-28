The “Purple Book,” displays foundational documents dedicated to developing Total Force Airmen.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70683
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109245863.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force releases the ‘Purple Book’, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT