    Mini Marathon news audio

    Mini Marathon news audio

    TURKEY

    09.24.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Audio featuring the details of Incirlik Air Base's Mini Marathon Sept. 24, 2022.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 06:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70681
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109245861.mp3
    Length: 00:00:44
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mini Marathon news audio, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    incirlik
    race
    mini
    5k 10k 16k

