    Pacific Pulse: September 30, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 conducted a trans-pacific tactical redeployment of forces and equipment, and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles teamed up for a training event known as “buddy squadron” at Kunsan Air Base, ROK.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 30, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio News
    PACIFIC PULSE
    INDOPACOM

