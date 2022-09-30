Pacific Pulse: September 30, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 conducted a trans-pacific tactical redeployment of forces and equipment, and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles teamed up for a training event known as “buddy squadron” at Kunsan Air Base, ROK.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 23:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70678
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109245667.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
