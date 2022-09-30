Pacific Pulse: September 30, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Howard. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 conducted a trans-pacific tactical redeployment of forces and equipment, and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles teamed up for a training event known as “buddy squadron” at Kunsan Air Base, ROK.