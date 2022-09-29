Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with 101-year-old Wisconsin World War II Veteran, Retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker, Part IV

    Interview with 101-year-old Wisconsin World War II Veteran, Retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker, Part IV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a part of an interview with retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker of Pewaukee, Wis., completed by phone on Sept. 29, 2022, with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. Baker is 101 years old — will be 102 on Oct. 9 — and is a World War II veteran who began his service at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. He was an artillery officer, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with Patton's 3rd Army, and so much more. Baker recalled how Fort McCoy was in the 1940s and shared some of his memories from World War II while having a conversation with his interviewer. He talked about going to Army Artillery School in 1943 at Fort Sill, Okla., and spending winter and training with artillery at McCoy with the 76th Division before going overseas. Baker is a native of Milwaukee, a Michigan State graduate, and was married to his wife Patricia for 78 years. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70676
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109244566.mp3
    Length: 00:04:57
    Artist Lt. Col. Harry Baker
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with 101-year-old Wisconsin World War II Veteran, Retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy history
    Army history and heritage
    Army Reserve history and heritage
    World War II history and heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT