    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 46: Suicide Prevention

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2022

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a time to raise awareness about ways we can all play a part in helping to prevent suicide. In this episode, 19th ESC Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Terry Cobban and 19th ESC Resiliency NCO Staff Sgt. Dana Snowden talk about ways you can get help, and get help. If you are thinking about or experiencing thoughts of suicide, support is within reach. Whether it be a friend, family member or fellow Soldier, chaplain or local mental health professional, you are not alone. 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 on any DSN phone or 0808-555-118 on your cellphone. USFK Korea-wide Suicide Crisis Lifeline: Dial 911 on any DSN phone or 0503-322-0118 on your cell phone. If you are South Korean employee and need help call LIFELINE KOREA at 1588-9191

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 46: Suicide Prevention, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    LTC Terry Cobban
    SSG Dana Snowden

