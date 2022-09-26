Ep. 25 - A conversation with Lt. Col. Andy Powers

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with the 178th Wing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group Commander Lt. Col. Andy Powers to discuss his military career, his new role, and his thoughts on leadership. We hope you enjoy the show! (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Shane Hughes)