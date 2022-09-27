Pacific Pulse: September 27, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70640" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

in Japan, vice president Kamala Harris arrived on Yokota Air Base on behalf of President Biden to lead the presidential delegation to the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. in Australia, the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston participated in the Royal Australian Navy exercise Kakadu 2022 (ka22) ashore in Darwin, Australia, and at sea in the waters off Northern Australian. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area in Okinawa.