    Pacific Pulse: September 27, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: September 27, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    in Japan, vice president Kamala Harris arrived on Yokota Air Base on behalf of President Biden to lead the presidential delegation to the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. in Australia, the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston participated in the Royal Australian Navy exercise Kakadu 2022 (ka22) ashore in Darwin, Australia, and at sea in the waters off Northern Australian. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area in Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 05:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70640
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109237790.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 27, 2022, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACIFIC PULSE
    INDOPACOM

