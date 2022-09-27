in Japan, vice president Kamala Harris arrived on Yokota Air Base on behalf of President Biden to lead the presidential delegation to the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. in Australia, the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston participated in the Royal Australian Navy exercise Kakadu 2022 (ka22) ashore in Darwin, Australia, and at sea in the waters off Northern Australian. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct littoral maneuver training at Kin Blue Beach Training Area in Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 05:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70640
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109237790.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Pacific Pulse: September 27, 2022
