    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with Army historian Dr. Matt Margis about the U.S. Army in the Spanish American War, their role in the development of the Panama Canal and Walter Reeds work with Yellow Fever.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:42
