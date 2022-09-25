AFN Bahrain CO Show 25SEP22

NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane and Guest Mr. Travis Wondrash, NSA Bahrain's Assistant Fire Chief discuss fire prevention week October 9-15 and the importance of planning for emergency situations. Upcoming October MWR events and a few things to touch on and reflect on from the month of September.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70634
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109236742.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:08
|Album
|October2022-FirePreventionWeek
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
