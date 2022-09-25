Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain CO Show 25SEP22

    BAHRAIN

    09.25.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    NSA Bahrain CO Show with Captain William Lane and Guest Mr. Travis Wondrash, NSA Bahrain's Assistant Fire Chief discuss fire prevention week October 9-15 and the importance of planning for emergency situations. Upcoming October MWR events and a few things to touch on and reflect on from the month of September.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 01:21
    Location: BH
    This work, AFN Bahrain CO Show 25SEP22, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Fire Prevention
    Co Show

