On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we sit down with our friends from the U.S. Army Savannah Recruiting Company to discuss the benefits of joining the Army. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform today!
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70633
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109236049.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Report- USAREC, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
