    Tailwinds Ep 4 WilmerBettinger

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    The latest episode of Tailwinds features 1st Lt Adam Wilmer and Lt Col Robert Bettinger, PhD, discussing their article, "Beyond the High Ground: A Taxonomy for Earth-Moon System Operations," featured in the Summer 2022 issue of Air & Space Operations Review.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailwinds Ep 4 WilmerBettinger, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    satellites
    space
    Air Force Institute of Technology
    science and engineering
    orbits
    ASOR

