General Mike Minihan's AFA 2022 Speech
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70626
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109234934.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|63
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, General Mike Minihan's AFA 2022 Speech, by TSgt Zachary Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT