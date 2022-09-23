Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

    The Seagull - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this special episode of the Seagull, we assembled a panel of Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing to discuss how we connect with one another, how we support each other and what we do to strengthen the culture here at our wing. Please give this important episode a listen and take a little time to consider the ways you connect with and support your fellow wingmen. If you have a friend or wingman who is struggling, what do you say to them... how do you help them? How do you take care of yourself? Does seeking help impact your military career? These questions are talked about during this important discussion. Please have a listen!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:55:44
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wellness
    talk
    listen
    wingmen
    102IW

