The Seagull - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70624" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this special episode of the Seagull, we assembled a panel of Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing to discuss how we connect with one another, how we support each other and what we do to strengthen the culture here at our wing. Please give this important episode a listen and take a little time to consider the ways you connect with and support your fellow wingmen. If you have a friend or wingman who is struggling, what do you say to them... how do you help them? How do you take care of yourself? Does seeking help impact your military career? These questions are talked about during this important discussion. Please have a listen!