The Seagull - Ep 016 - Connecting, Supporting and Strengthening our Culture

In this special episode of the Seagull, we assembled a panel of Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing to discuss how we connect with one another, how we support each other and what we do to strengthen the culture here at our wing. Please give this important episode a listen and take a little time to consider the ways you connect with and support your fellow wingmen. If you have a friend or wingman who is struggling, what do you say to them... how do you help them? How do you take care of yourself? Does seeking help impact your military career? These questions are talked about during this important discussion. Please have a listen!
09.23.2022
|09.23.2022 10:27
|Newscasts
|70624
|2209/DOD_109234179.mp3
|00:55:44
OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|0
|0
|0
