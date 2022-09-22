The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 12: Setting Yourself Up For Success with ELM

The Experiential Learning Model is a great method and process that is used to make a more dynamic classroom. There are five phases that make up ELM and, in this episode, I sit down with two educators from Army Logistics University to discuss the first two phases: Concrete Experience and Publish and Process. If we don’t create good content with these phases, the rest of our student-centric lesson will fall apart. Listen in to see how we utilize CE and P&P to make sure we haven’t tripped ourselves at the starting line.