    The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 12: Setting Yourself Up For Success with ELM

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    The Experiential Learning Model is a great method and process that is used to make a more dynamic classroom. There are five phases that make up ELM and, in this episode, I sit down with two educators from Army Logistics University to discuss the first two phases: Concrete Experience and Publish and Process. If we don’t create good content with these phases, the rest of our student-centric lesson will fall apart. Listen in to see how we utilize CE and P&P to make sure we haven’t tripped ourselves at the starting line.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag- Episode 12: Setting Yourself Up For Success with ELM, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    education

