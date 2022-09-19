Senior CBP Leaders Weigh In On Suicide Prevention: In support of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and CBP’s commitment to reduce suicides in our workforce, Dr. Kent Corso talked with Commissioner Magnus, Deputy Commissioner Miller and Acting Chief Operating Officer Huffman about what senior leaders can do to help reduce the risks, why suicide prevention is important to them, and what all employees can do to reduce their own risk and the risk to their coworkers.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 11:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70612
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109231313.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 16, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
