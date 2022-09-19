Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 16

    09.19.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Senior CBP Leaders Weigh In On Suicide Prevention: In support of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and CBP’s commitment to reduce suicides in our workforce, Dr. Kent Corso talked with Commissioner Magnus, Deputy Commissioner Miller and Acting Chief Operating Officer Huffman about what senior leaders can do to help reduce the risks, why suicide prevention is important to them, and what all employees can do to reduce their own risk and the risk to their coworkers.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 11:24
    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 16, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

