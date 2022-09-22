Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Airman's Attic Spot

    RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A spot about the Airman's Attic on Ramstein Air Base. They offer items such as household items, dish kits, and clothing. They are located in building 2162 and are open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. It is open for all members E5 and below and on Wednesday it is open to all ranks.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:07
    Location: RP, DE
    Ramstein Air Base
    AF
    Airman's Attic
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Air Base Airman's Attic

