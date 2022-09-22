Ramstein Airman's Attic Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70611" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A spot about the Airman's Attic on Ramstein Air Base. They offer items such as household items, dish kits, and clothing. They are located in building 2162 and are open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. It is open for all members E5 and below and on Wednesday it is open to all ranks.