A spot about the Airman's Attic on Ramstein Air Base. They offer items such as household items, dish kits, and clothing. They are located in building 2162 and are open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. It is open for all members E5 and below and on Wednesday it is open to all ranks.
|09.22.2022
|09.23.2022 03:07
|Newscasts
|70611
|2209/DOD_109231209.mp3
|00:00:30
|2022
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|0
|0
|0
This work, Ramstein Airman's Attic Spot, by SrA Sari Seibert
