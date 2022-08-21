KMC Update- DAD'S 101

A news update highlighting the Family Advocacy Program called DAD's 101. This class is designed for new and expectant fathers to increase their knowledge base, assist with the new addition to the family, and address the excitement, anxiety, and possible fears they may have.