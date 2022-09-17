75th Air Force Ball guest speaker

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson, 39th vice chief of staff of the Air Force, provides an introduction for Guest speaker retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cesar "Rico" Rodriguez who next provides comments during the U.S. Air Force 75th Ball followed by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, 502nd Air Base Wing, commander, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, with closing remarks at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 17, 2022. The theme of this year's Air Force Ball was "Proud Past, Promising Future," and allowed participants to connect, engage and boost morale among the active duty, reservists, civilians, and private sector partners to foster an ongoing kinship within the Military City, USA, community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)