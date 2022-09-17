Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Air Force Ball guest speaker

    75th Air Force Ball guest speaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Audio by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson, 39th vice chief of staff of the Air Force, provides an introduction for Guest speaker retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cesar "Rico" Rodriguez who next provides comments during the U.S. Air Force 75th Ball followed by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, 502nd Air Base Wing, commander, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, with closing remarks at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 17, 2022. The theme of this year's Air Force Ball was "Proud Past, Promising Future," and allowed participants to connect, engage and boost morale among the active duty, reservists, civilians, and private sector partners to foster an ongoing kinship within the Military City, USA, community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70558
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109224881.mp3
    Length: 00:47:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Speech
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Air Force Ball guest speaker, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    AF Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT