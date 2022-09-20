Pacific Pulse: Sep 20, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: USCGC Midgett arrived in India on September 16th for a four-day port visit and and bilateral training, Pacific Partnership 2022 came to an end in the Solomon Islands on September 10th, and international exercise Pitch Black 2022 came to an end in Australia on September 8th.