    Pacific Pulse: Sep 20, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: Sep 20, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.19.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: USCGC Midgett arrived in India on September 16th for a four-day port visit and and bilateral training, Pacific Partnership 2022 came to an end in the Solomon Islands on September 10th, and international exercise Pitch Black 2022 came to an end in Australia on September 8th.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USCGC Midgett
    Pitch Black

