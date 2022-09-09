Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WIC Program

    WIC Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Scoped audio file of the Sunset Drive's third radio hour, talking about the Women, Infants and Children program. Joined by CMSgt Wendell Snider, the United States Forces Japan senior enlisted leader, and Alex, Yokota WIC nutrition counselor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 00:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70541
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109223982.mp3
    Length: 00:26:31
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIC Program, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    USFJ
    United States Forces Japan
    WIC Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT