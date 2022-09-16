Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 2 - Agile Combat Employment

Join us this week as we sit down with Lt Col Justin D. Settles, Deputy Director of the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI) to discuss Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and China’s reaction to its development. Further topics include the link between Command and Control (C2) and Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO), the difficulties of logistics operations in ACE, and how ACE will impact Airman of all ranks in current and future operational environments.



Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to read AFDN 1-21 Agile Combat Employment and AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.