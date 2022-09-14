This newscast covers September 11 Remembrance and CMC Compton discussing the new MCPON James Honea. Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 01:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70491
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109218021.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 14SEP22, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT