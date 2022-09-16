Next Pacific Pulse: Sep 16, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Osan Air Base hosts numerous national scientific agencies in support of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project, the U.S. Navy's next generation subsonic aerial target, the BQM-177A conducted successful tests, and leaders from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory met with leaders from the Republic of Korea Armed Forces Command.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 22:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70488
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109217948.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
