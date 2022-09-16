Next Pacific Pulse: Sep 16, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Osan Air Base hosts numerous national scientific agencies in support of the Asian Summer Monsoon Chemical and Climate Impact Project, the U.S. Navy's next generation subsonic aerial target, the BQM-177A conducted successful tests, and leaders from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory met with leaders from the Republic of Korea Armed Forces Command.