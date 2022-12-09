The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70484" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In episode 11 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Nancy Burns, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Manager here, discusses EFMP and the new Enterprise EFMP system, which went live Aug. 31 and is designed to integrate EFMP enrollment, assignment coordination and family support access for 46,000 enrolled Soldiers and their family members.

EFMP is a mandatory enrollment program that works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical and personnel services to families with special-needs members. Approximately 9% of active-duty Army Soldiers have family members with special needs, including spouses, children or dependent parents who require special medical or educational services.