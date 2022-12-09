Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 11

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Audio by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode 11 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Nancy Burns, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Manager here, discusses EFMP and the new Enterprise EFMP system, which went live Aug. 31 and is designed to integrate EFMP enrollment, assignment coordination and family support access for 46,000 enrolled Soldiers and their family members.
    EFMP is a mandatory enrollment program that works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical and personnel services to families with special-needs members. Approximately 9% of active-duty Army Soldiers have family members with special needs, including spouses, children or dependent parents who require special medical or educational services.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:39
    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 11, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pcs
    quality of life
    imcom
    family
    army community service
    efmp

