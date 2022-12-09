In episode 11 of the Fort Lee Podcast, Nancy Burns, the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Manager here, discusses EFMP and the new Enterprise EFMP system, which went live Aug. 31 and is designed to integrate EFMP enrollment, assignment coordination and family support access for 46,000 enrolled Soldiers and their family members.
EFMP is a mandatory enrollment program that works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical and personnel services to families with special-needs members. Approximately 9% of active-duty Army Soldiers have family members with special needs, including spouses, children or dependent parents who require special medical or educational services.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70484
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109217350.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:39
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 11, by Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT