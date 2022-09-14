Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Geopolitics of US Maritime Priorities in the Indo-Pacific

    The Geopolitics of US Maritime Priorities in the Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    When the White House released its new Indo-Pacific Strategy in February 2022, the first paragraph touched on an important but often ignored theme: [quote] The United States has long recognized the Indo-Pacific as vital to our security and prosperity. Our ties were forged two centuries ago. [end quote] These words show that social context and history are as essential to a country·s geopolitical vision as its relative military power. This article examines US geopolitical discourse in the Indian and Pacific Oceans through the medium of presidential State of the Union and Inaugural Addresses speeches to show that a shared and lived history of geographic affiliation with the Pacific region undergirds much of contemporary US geopolitical thinking. A fuller appreciation for this aspect of US geographic and cultural history can deepen the modern-day strategist·s appreciation for the nuances of US military strategy in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70479
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109216409.mp3
    Length: 00:46:07
    Artist Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Album Feature articles
    Year 2022
    Genre audio article
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Geopolitics of US Maritime Priorities in the Indo-Pacific, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    speeches
    United States
    maritime security
    geopolitics
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT