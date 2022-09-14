The Geopolitics of US Maritime Priorities in the Indo-Pacific

When the White House released its new Indo-Pacific Strategy in February 2022, the first paragraph touched on an important but often ignored theme: [quote] The United States has long recognized the Indo-Pacific as vital to our security and prosperity. Our ties were forged two centuries ago. [end quote] These words show that social context and history are as essential to a country·s geopolitical vision as its relative military power. This article examines US geopolitical discourse in the Indian and Pacific Oceans through the medium of presidential State of the Union and Inaugural Addresses speeches to show that a shared and lived history of geographic affiliation with the Pacific region undergirds much of contemporary US geopolitical thinking. A fuller appreciation for this aspect of US geographic and cultural history can deepen the modern-day strategist·s appreciation for the nuances of US military strategy in the region.