The 1796 Podcast - September 2022

FITNESS - On the 6th episode of the 1796 Podcast, we talk all things fitness. We sit down with Captain Owens who was one of the first soldiers to score a 600 (100%) on the new Army Combat Fitness Test. We also discuss the National Guard Endurance Team with Technical Sergeant Eckel one of the members of this elite team. So, lace up your running shoes and get your PT gear on as they tell us about tactics, techniques, and procedures to maintain a fit lifestyle.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70471
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109215308.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:12
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
