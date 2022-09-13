Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1796 Podcast - September 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    FITNESS - On the 6th episode of the 1796 Podcast, we talk all things fitness. We sit down with Captain Owens who was one of the first soldiers to score a 600 (100%) on the new Army Combat Fitness Test. We also discuss the National Guard Endurance Team with Technical Sergeant Eckel one of the members of this elite team. So, lace up your running shoes and get your PT gear on as they tell us about tactics, techniques, and procedures to maintain a fit lifestyle.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70471
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109215308.mp3
    Length: 00:27:12
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - September 2022, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Tennessee
    Fitness
    Army National Guard
    1796

