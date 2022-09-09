Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB Airmen reflect on 9/11

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adam Zakrzewski and Master Sgt. Sean McDermott, reflect on their memories of the 9/11 and discuss how the attacks influenced and impacted their Air Force careers. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70462
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109213596.mp3
    Length: 00:02:36
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB Airmen reflect on 9/11, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    9/11
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

