August 2, 2022 Eagle Radio News

The Navy has expanded advancement opportunities for active component Sailors with and Update to its advance to position (A2P) program, announced in Navadmin 172/22 on July 28.



This modification now incorporates active duty E-4 and E-5 Sailors who are in their detailing window and allows them to apply for billets in their next paygrade. This guidance does not apply to ratings participating in the DMAP program however.



Sailors that have been selected for an A2P position can be frocked to their new paygrade after receiving their new orders. For all A2P sailors, the advancement becomes permanent upon checking into their new command, and completing any required training.