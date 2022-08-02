Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August 2, 2022 Eagle Radio News

    August 2, 2022 Eagle Radio News

    JAPAN

    08.02.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy has expanded advancement opportunities for active component Sailors with and Update to its advance to position (A2P) program, announced in Navadmin 172/22 on July 28.

    This modification now incorporates active duty E-4 and E-5 Sailors who are in their detailing window and allows them to apply for billets in their next paygrade. This guidance does not apply to ratings participating in the DMAP program however.

    Sailors that have been selected for an A2P position can be frocked to their new paygrade after receiving their new orders. For all A2P sailors, the advancement becomes permanent upon checking into their new command, and completing any required training.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 22:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70456
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109213532.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist MC2 Thomas, Zackery
    Conductor MC2 Thomas, Zackery
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, August 2, 2022 Eagle Radio News, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy
    #Duty
    #Assignment
    #Advancment
    #A2P

