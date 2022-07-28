Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo has issued a reminder to all sofa personnel in the Sasebo Area that the drink driving laws in Japan are extremely strict and driving after consuming any alcohol, even a single drink can result in severe consequences.
If you've found yourself off base and you need to get home with your personal vehicle, there are several taxi and Daiko driving services in the Sasebo area. Daiko services send a driver to you and will drive you home in your POV. As a reminder though there is only 1 Daiko service with base access.
If you aren't sure if a taxi has base access, check the front windshield for a U.S. Fleet activates SASEBO sticker, and verify with the driver that they have a base ID.
07.28.2022
09.12.2022
Newscasts
|70455
|2209/DOD_109213528.mp3
|00:01:00
MC2 Thomas, Zackery
|MC2 Thomas, Zackery
|2022
|News
|JP
|0
|0
|0
This work, July 28, 2022 Eagle Radio News, by PO2 Zackery Thomas
