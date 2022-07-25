July 25, 2022 Eagle Radio News

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo would like to remind everyone that members of the CFAS community, and all SOFA Personnel are required to wear masks in certain situations, according to guidance from Commander, Naval Forces Japan, and CFAS's current public health order.
Masks are required inside of on base DoD healthcare facilities
Off Base when indoors, with the exception of personal residence, hotel rooms, when driving, or eating and drinking.
Masks are also required when using all public transportation like airport terminals, train stations, and bus stops to include the Blue bus shuttle from Fukuoka to Sasebo.
You do not have to wear a mask when on base outdoors or indoors where masks are not required
Off base outdoors when you can maintain social distancing from Non-Sofa personell, and on DoD transportation.
