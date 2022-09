July 21, 2022 Eagle Radio News

THE USO SASEBO HELD ANOTHER FULL BELLY FUNDAY AT THE COMMANDER FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO FLEET LANDING ON JULY 20TH.



FULLY BELLY FUN DAYS ARE ONE OF THE MANY EVENTS THE USO SASEBO, AND ITS VOLUNTEERS PUT ON TO SHOW THEIR APPRECIATION TO SERVICE MEMBER'S FOR THEIR SERVICE, AND GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.



THE USO SASEBO IS OPEN TO ALL SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES, AND HAS EVENTS AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITES EVERY MONTH FROM FULL BELLY FUNDAYS, PAINT NIGHT'S AND MORE.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, VOLLUNTEER OPORTUNITES, OR EVENTS NEAR YOU, VISIT THE USO SASEBO FACEBOOK PAGE, OR STOP BY THE USO FLEET LANDING, OR THE USO SASEBO NIMITZ TODAY!