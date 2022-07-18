Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo has issued a
friendly reminder that swimming in the waters
around the 99 Islands Pearl Sea Resort is
not allowed, due to the potential danger of cruise
vessels, pleasure craft, and fishing boats that are
operated in the area. If you are planning on sea
Kayaking or stand up paddle boarding in the local
area, take some time to visit the CFAS Facebook
page to familiarize yourself with local water safety
rules!
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 22:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70452
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109213491.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zackery
|Conductor
|MC2 Thomas, Zackery
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 18, 2022 Eagle Radio News, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT