    July 18, 2022 Eagle Radio News

    July 18, 2022 Eagle Radio News

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.18.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo has issued a

    friendly reminder that swimming in the waters

    around the 99 Islands Pearl Sea Resort is

    not allowed, due to the potential danger of cruise

    vessels, pleasure craft, and fishing boats that are

    operated in the area. If you are planning on sea

    Kayaking or stand up paddle boarding in the local

    area, take some time to visit the CFAS Facebook

    page to familiarize yourself with local water safety

    rules!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 18, 2022 Eagle Radio News, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

