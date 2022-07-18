July 18, 2022 Eagle Radio News

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo has issued a



friendly reminder that swimming in the waters



around the 99 Islands Pearl Sea Resort is



not allowed, due to the potential danger of cruise



vessels, pleasure craft, and fishing boats that are



operated in the area. If you are planning on sea



Kayaking or stand up paddle boarding in the local



area, take some time to visit the CFAS Facebook



page to familiarize yourself with local water safety



rules!