The Branch Health Clinic Sasebo has updated its Covid-19 Testing times and dates for asymptomatic and symptomatic patients.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 22:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70451
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109213490.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zack
|Conductor
|MC2 Thomas, Zack
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 13, 2022 Eagle Radio News, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT