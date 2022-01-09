Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bahrain Beat 01SEP22

    Bahrain Beat 01SEP22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    09.01.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (September 1, 2022) This newscast covers Iranian Kuwait, Iraq and US Exercise, Navy Esports Recruiting, Oasis Pool Closure. Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70441
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109208935.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 01SEP22, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain Beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT