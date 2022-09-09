Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 015 - September 2022

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features an interview with Jill Garvin, the wing Director of Psychological Health. We sit down with Jill and talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and what can be done to help those around you as well as yourself. Later we get a clip from this month’s Chevrons where Master Sgt. Keith Robbins, the plans and programs non-commissioned officer in charge at the 102nd Communications Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker, the 102nd Intelligence Wing public affairs NCOIC, talk about stoicism and some takeaways for alternative points of views and good practices for personal and professional development. But first, in this month’s command message, we hear from Colonel Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group. Colonel Ivers shares some sobering statistics in regards to suicide and shares ways that you can help your friends, family or wingmen who might be suffering as well as some techniques for reducing stress in your own life..

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:49
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW
    The Seagull

