The Seagull - Ep 015 - September 2022

This month’s show features an interview with Jill Garvin, the wing Director of Psychological Health. We sit down with Jill and talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and what can be done to help those around you as well as yourself. Later we get a clip from this month’s Chevrons where Master Sgt. Keith Robbins, the plans and programs non-commissioned officer in charge at the 102nd Communications Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker, the 102nd Intelligence Wing public affairs NCOIC, talk about stoicism and some takeaways for alternative points of views and good practices for personal and professional development. But first, in this month’s command message, we hear from Colonel Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group. Colonel Ivers shares some sobering statistics in regards to suicide and shares ways that you can help your friends, family or wingmen who might be suffering as well as some techniques for reducing stress in your own life..