    Maker Space with recycled art and wire scultptures

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.31.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Library hosts Maker Space with recycled art and wire sculptures on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 70427
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109206141.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maker Space with recycled art and wire scultptures, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Art
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    MakerSpace

