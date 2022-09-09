On this week's edition of the Marne Report we get to know the new Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Workforce Development Specialist, Adam Harris!
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70424
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109205798.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT