    AFN Wiesbaden Culture Corner Series: Water Museum

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Jessica Stock, professor of literature at University of Maryland Global Campus in Wiesbaden, shares cultural opportunities and events with the local community on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Sept. 6, 2022. The interview was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Sept. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)

