AFN Wiesbaden Culture Corner Series: Water Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70422" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Jessica Stock, professor of literature at University of Maryland Global Campus in Wiesbaden, shares cultural opportunities and events with the local community on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Sept. 6, 2022. The interview was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Sept. 6, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)