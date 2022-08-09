Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fridays with Fleet: CPO Results

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic shares a message on FY-23 Chief Petty Officer Results.

    “Congratulations to all of those who found out that they were selected for Chief Petty Officer. A lot of busy weeks here ahead of you… To the First Classes that were not on the list this year, I will tell you: Do not give up. Continue to dig in, continue to lead your Sailors, continue to find ways to better yourself, and make yourself more competitive. I need your leadership on the deckplates just as I just as much as I need the Chiefs, so thank you all for your service.” -FLTCM Tocorzic

    This work, Fridays with Fleet: CPO Results, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO Selectees
    Initiation
    Selectees
    CPO Initiation
    CPO Results

