Your Personnel File - Episode 15: Navigating Gray Area Retirements

The episode features the Gray Area Retirements Branch Chief, Maj. Alan Lana. Lana explains the Gray Area Retirements process and how eligible Soldiers can successfully navigate the program.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70414
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109204901.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:49
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
Veterans
