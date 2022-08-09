Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 15: Navigating Gray Area Retirements

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The episode features the Gray Area Retirements Branch Chief, Maj. Alan Lana. Lana explains the Gray Area Retirements process and how eligible Soldiers can successfully navigate the program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:49
