The Army and Air Force Exchange Service offers the You Made the Grade program for military kids worldwide. U.S. Army Pfc. Zack Stine, AFN Wiesbaden Radio Broadcast Specialist, interviewed Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill, Public Affairs Army and Air Force Exchange Service Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region for AFN Wiesbaden local radio news report Sep. 2, 2022. The audio radio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 10:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70408
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109204038.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Artist
|Zack Stine
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You Made the Grade program radio news story, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT