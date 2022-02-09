You Made the Grade program radio news story

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service offers the You Made the Grade program for military kids worldwide. U.S. Army Pfc. Zack Stine, AFN Wiesbaden Radio Broadcast Specialist, interviewed Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill, Public Affairs Army and Air Force Exchange Service Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region for AFN Wiesbaden local radio news report Sep. 2, 2022. The audio radio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)