Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Made the Grade program radio news story

    You Made the Grade program radio news story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.02.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Army and Air Force Exchange Service offers the You Made the Grade program for military kids worldwide. U.S. Army Pfc. Zack Stine, AFN Wiesbaden Radio Broadcast Specialist, interviewed Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill, Public Affairs Army and Air Force Exchange Service Europe, Southwest Asia, and Africa Region for AFN Wiesbaden local radio news report Sep. 2, 2022. The audio radio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70408
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109204038.mp3
    Length: 00:01:45
    Artist Zack Stine
    Year 2022
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Made the Grade program radio news story, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Students
    Wiesbaden
    StongerTogether
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT