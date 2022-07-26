Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Chaplain Talk

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.26.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Having the ability to recover or adjust mentally and emotionally from difficult times in life can be an invaluable skill especially within the military. Chaplain Jesse Hunt from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center discusses resiliency and its tie to wholistic care and your overall health. (DMA Radio Newscast by TSgt Philip Bryant)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - Chaplain Talk, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Health
    Chaplain
    LRMC
    Overall Health
    Wholistic Care

