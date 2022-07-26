KMC Update - Chaplain Talk

Having the ability to recover or adjust mentally and emotionally from difficult times in life can be an invaluable skill especially within the military. Chaplain Jesse Hunt from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center discusses resiliency and its tie to wholistic care and your overall health. (DMA Radio Newscast by TSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
