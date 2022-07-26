KMC Update - Chaplain Talk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70407" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Having the ability to recover or adjust mentally and emotionally from difficult times in life can be an invaluable skill especially within the military. Chaplain Jesse Hunt from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center discusses resiliency and its tie to wholistic care and your overall health. (DMA Radio Newscast by TSgt Philip Bryant)