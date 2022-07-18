Brig. Gen. Otis Jones assumed command of the 86th Airlift Wing, July 15, 2022. Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (DMA Radio Newscast by TSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70406
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109203955.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - 86th AW Change of Command, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT