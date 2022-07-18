Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - 86th AW Change of Command

    KMC Update - 86th AW Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.18.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brig. Gen. Otis Jones assumed command of the 86th Airlift Wing, July 15, 2022. Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (DMA Radio Newscast by TSgt Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70406
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109203955.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 86th AW Change of Command, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    86th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT