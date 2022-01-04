KMC Update - USAF Recruiting in Europe

In 2022, the Air Force and Space Force will struggle to hit recruiting goals as it navigates one the toughest hiring environments in decades, according to the Commander of Air Force Recruiting Maj. General Ed Thomas, Jr. Gen. Thomas explains difficulties they face recruiting the next generation of Airmen. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)
