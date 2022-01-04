Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - USAF Recruiting in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In 2022, the Air Force and Space Force will struggle to hit recruiting goals as it navigates one the toughest hiring environments in decades, according to the Commander of Air Force Recruiting Maj. General Ed Thomas, Jr. Gen. Thomas explains difficulties they face recruiting the next generation of Airmen. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Radio
    Europe
    Air Force
    Air Force Recruiting
    Gen. Ed Thomas

