KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball

2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of the major command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and to commemorate that proud heritage, there will be a USAFE 80th Anniversary ball April 8, 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, inside Hangar 5. Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Sperry, USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball committee member, discusses what people can expect at the ball. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)