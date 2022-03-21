2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of the major command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and to commemorate that proud heritage, there will be a USAFE 80th Anniversary ball April 8, 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, inside Hangar 5. Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Sperry, USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball committee member, discusses what people can expect at the ball. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70404
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109203952.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
