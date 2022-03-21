Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball

    KMC Update - USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of the major command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and to commemorate that proud heritage, there will be a USAFE 80th Anniversary ball April 8, 2022 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, inside Hangar 5. Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Sperry, USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball committee member, discusses what people can expect at the ball. (DMA Radio Newscast by SSgt Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:26
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    80th Anniversary Ball

